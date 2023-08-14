Is taking a hot shower after drinking or eating bad for you and can it really cause white spots on the skin?

Despite the scorching heat and perpetual sweaty dampness on our skin, many Singaporeans would rather step into a hot shower than a cold one. And why not? As the water hits your body and the steam rises from your skin, tense muscles relax and you can imagine the stress from a long workday melting away.

In a way, the heat from hot showers functions like an “off” switch for your body’s “fight or flight” response system, said family physician Dr Andrew Fang from Doctor Anywhere, to “induce a more relaxed body and mental state”.

Moreover, heat can cause your blood vessels in the skin to dilate and allow an increased blood flow to the body’s surface. “This can raise metabolic rate and provide a temporary boost to energy levels.”

The increased blood circulation has another benefit, according to Cindy Chan, a physiotherapy from Asian Healthcare Specialists: Soothing sore muscles and post-workout pain. “Heat can increase blood circulation, which aids in the recovery process by delivering nutrients and oxygen to the muscles.”