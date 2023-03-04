How a consistent sleep schedule might protect your heart

Dr Full is the lead author of a new study that tied irregular sleep to an early marker of cardiovascular disease. Researchers examined a week’s worth of sleep data from 2,000 adults over 45 and found that those who slept varying amounts each night and went to bed at different times were more likely to have hardened arteries than those with more regular sleep patterns.

People whose overall sleep amounts varied by two or more hours from night to night throughout the week – getting five hours of sleep on Tuesday, say, and then eight hours on Wednesday – were particularly likely to have high levels of calcified fatty plaque built up in their arteries, compared with those who slept the same number of hours each night.

The study could not confirm that inconsistent sleep patterns definitively caused the heart issues, Dr Full said. And the findings don’t necessarily mean that the occasional late night or very early morning should be off the table.

“An off day or two is okay,” said Dr Tianyi Huang, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a co-author of the study. “It’s more about the long-term pattern.”

For most people, if you have a night or two of inconsistent sleep timing, you’re likely not going to throw off your entire circadian rhythm, said Aric Prather, a psychologist and sleep specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

And if you go to bed at 4am on a Saturday, you’re probably better off sleeping until noon and avoiding some of the acute effects of sleep loss than forcing yourself awake at the time you get up for work, he said.