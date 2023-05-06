Why you should lean into your negative emotions - it's the healthy thing to do and better for mental health

WHY JUDGING YOUR FEELINGS CAN BACKFIRE

When we perceive our emotions as bad, we pile more bad feelings onto our existing ones, which makes us feel even worse, said Emily Willroth, a psychologist at Washington University in St Louis and a co-author of the new study.

It is likely to increase both the intensity of our negative feelings and the amount of time we suffer from them. Instead of having a feeling naturally pass after a few minutes, “you might be ruminating on it an hour later,” she said.

Avoiding or suppressing feelings can be counterproductive, too. In a small clinical trial, researchers asked people to put one of their hands into an ice water bath and to either accept their feelings of pain or suppress them.

Those who tried to suppress their feelings reported more pain and couldn’t endure the ice water for as long as those who accepted their discomfort. Other research has linked emotional suppression with an increased risk for mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.