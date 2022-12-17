How do we get more men to try therapy when those most at risk are also most reluctant?

Mental health experts have long known that although women have nearly twice the rate of depression diagnoses, men are much more likely to die by suicide, drug overdose and alcohol related deaths – sometimes referred to as deaths of despair. Nearly 80 per cent of suicides are among men, with males older than 75 and those who work in traditionally blue-collar jobs, such as mining, construction and agriculture, having the highest rates.

Despite men's higher risk of death related to mental illness, women are more likely to seek out help. In 2020, 15 per cent of men reported receiving either psychotropic medications or therapy in the past year compared with 26 per cent of women.

This disparity in care has left experts scrambling for ways to reach more men, particularly those most at risk and who might be reluctant to talk about their mental health. Research has found that men who exhibit traditional stereotypes of masculinity, such as stoicism and self-reliance, are even less likely to ask for help.

“We call some of them ‘double jeopardy men,’ ” said Sally Spencer-Thomas, president and co-founder of United Suicide Survivors International. “They’re men who have a number of risk factors and who are also least likely to seek help on their own.”

In response to this growing mental health crisis, the American Psychological Association released its first set of guidelines for practitioners working with men and boys in 2018.

“There is clearly growing recognition that we have to reframe mental health care and our approach to addressing the mental health needs of men,” Arthur Evans Jr, CEO of APA, wrote in an email. “Early indications are that when we do this, men are willing to engage in addressing their mental health challenges.” For instance, he said, it helps to reframe therapy as an opportunity to become strong or well, rather than a treatment for mental illness.

Some therapists and public health campaigns have adopted this approach and are using other unconventional messaging in an attempt to appeal to hard-to-reach men. This might include using humour or leaning into some masculine stereotypes. (Think: fewer feelings, more sports analogies.) Experts hope that once these men are in the door, they’ll come to see that asking for help and going to therapy is a sign of strength, not weakness.

