How exactly does poor sleep affect your health? What’s the sweet spot for a good night’s rest?

Sleep – both its quantity and its quality – is one of the most frequently discussed health topics. How often have you told a friend or relative, “I’m exhausted, I was up half the night"?

Surveys have found that more than one-third of American adults are unable to consistently get a good night’s sleep, with millions having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. And the pandemic seems to have only made things worse, even for those who were previously “good” sleepers.

Remote work gave many people more hours in the day for personal use, but at the same time turned the workday into a 24/7 endeavour, with emails, texts and Zoom calls occurring at odd and often unpredictable times.