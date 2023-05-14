Tips to feel less lonely and isolated in an increasingly lonely world

Americans have become increasingly lonely and isolated, and this lack of social connection is having profound effects on our mental and physical health, the surgeon general warned in an advisory on May 2.

Advisories from America’s top doctor are typically reserved for public health challenges that require immediate attention. This is the first time one has been used to highlight the issue of loneliness.

More than half of Americans are lonely, according to a 2021 poll, which also found that young adults are almost twice as likely to report feeling lonely as those over age 65.

Dr Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, has often spoken about the decline in social connection and wrote a book about the subject, Together: The Healing Power Of Human Connection In A Sometimes Lonely World, which was published in 2020.