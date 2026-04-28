Why your body feels achy and uneven: 5 everyday habits that strain one side more than the other

If you have been playing racket sports such as tennis, badminton or even pickleball for a while, you may notice a disparity between your dominant arm and non-dominant one. Your playing arm is more muscular, feels stronger, and may also have a bigger range of motion than the other side.

This difference, known as muscle imbalance, is very common – even in those who don’t play sports, according to physiotherapists. “Everyone has them,” said senior physiotherapist Deon Tan from Changi General Hospital. “Muscle imbalances can happen when some muscles get tight while others do not get used enough and become weaker."

A common reason, Tan said, is hand dominance. He cited research that showed the dominant hand is usually about 10 per cent to 13 per cent stronger than the non-dominant hand.

The result? You may feel like the oft-used side feels tighter or stiffer than the other, said Philip Bezgoubov, a physiotherapist with Core Concepts. “The resting position of the joint may also change slightly.”

For example, “if you put more pressure on your left hip, you may unconsciously put more weight into that hip throughout the day because that is what your body has become accustomed to,” said Bezgoubov.

While it’s unrealistic for your body to be perfectly balanced at all times, there are activities in your daily life that can tip the scale. Here’s a look at how your daily movements affect you – and what you can do to restore balance and feel less sore.

1. CARRYING A BAG ON THE SAME SHOULDER

This is an obvious one – though you may not be conscious of your body’s changes: your shoulder is raised; your spine leans away from the load; and there’s uneven pressure on the neck.

Add to that a sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting – and you have a maelstrom that results in neck and shoulder aches over time, cautioned Choo Jia Yi, a senior physiotherapist with National University Hospital’s Department of Rehabilitation.

“Switch shoulders when you have the chance; for example, when boarding the bus or MRT, or entering a lift,” she advised. It also helps to put your bag down whenever possible to let your muscles rest, she said.

When carrying your bag, Choo suggested, maintain a neutral posture with relaxed and level shoulders – don’t round or elevate them. Other tips include reducing the weight of your bag, or switching to a backpack for a better distribution of the load.