Your office is more annoying than you remembered – here’s how to handle it

After two years of working from home during the pandemic and plenty of false starts, employees are officially heading back to work as the RTO or return to office is in full swing.

For many workers, the train has already left the station. And after controlling our own environment at home, returning to work means we’ll be faced with annoying behaviours among our colleagues again: Loud talkers, nosy cubicle mates, the olfactory emanations of the shared microwave.

How do we confront these people – and how do we check our emotions, which may be in overdrive after working in relative isolation, to keep ourselves from snapping?

Consider this a fresh start for everybody, said Darian Lewis, who, with his wife, Monica, founded the Monica Lewis School of Etiquette in Houston. “You know all those things you wanted to change in your workplace prior to the pandemic, but you just couldn’t figure out how to do it?” he said. “Well, seize the opportunity right now.”