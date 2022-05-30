How healthy and mentally resilient are Singaporeans compared to other Asian neighbours?

How healthy and mentally resilient are Singaporeans compared to our Asian neighbours? Seems like we all need to work on these a bit more, if a recent study is anything to go by.

Fitness First recently released the results of its first Evolution Wellness Study, which involved more than 10,000 respondents from its markets, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong. The survey concluded in October 2021 and the results were released this month.

How did we fare in terms of hitting our fitness and wellness goals? Unfortunately, not very well indeed. In fact, we scored lower than the Asian average on our wellness report card. In the overall rankings, Singapore came second to last with a score of 69, just beating out Hong Kong's 67. Indonesia ranked first with 79 followed by Thailand with 77.

Here are some takeaways on how we fared compared to the Asian average.

WE ARE MORE TIRED THAN OUR NEIGHBOURS