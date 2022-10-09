Harder to make friends as you get older? Here's how to make, and keep, friends in adulthood

IS THAT WHY YOU BELIEVE THAT ASSUMING PEOPLE LIKE YOU IS SO IMPORTANT?

According to the “risk regulation theory”, we decide how much to invest in a relationship based on how likely we think we are to get rejected. So one of the big tips I share is that if you try to connect with someone, you are much less likely to be rejected than you think.

And, yes, you should assume people like you. That is based on research into the “liking gap” – the idea that when strangers interact, they’re more liked by the other person than they assume.

There is also something called the “acceptance prophecy.” When people assume that others like them, they become warmer, friendlier and more open. So it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I never used to be much of a mind-set person until I got into the research. But your mind-set really matters!

STILL, PUTTING YOURSELF OUT THERE CAN FEEL NERVE-RACKING. ANY ADVICE?

I suggest joining something that meets regularly over time – so instead of going to a networking event, look for a professional development group, for example. Don’t go to a book lecture; look for a book club. That capitalises on something called the “mere exposure effect”, or our tendency to like people more when they are familiar to us.

The mere exposure effect also means that you should expect that it is going to feel uncomfortable when you first interact with people. You are going to feel weary. That doesn’t mean you should duck out; it means you are right where you need to be. Stay at it for a little while longer, and things will change.