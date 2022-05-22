How many friends do you really need? Is there a perfect number everyone should aim for?

For years, friendship in America has been in decline, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. Three decades ago, three per cent of Americans told Gallup pollsters they had no close friends; in 2021, an online poll put it at 12 per cent.

There are health implications: Friendship can be an important factor in wellbeing, while loneliness and social isolation can be associated with an increased risk of depression, anxiety, heart disease and stroke.

There aren’t many studies that have tackled the question of how many friends people should aim for, but those that have been done indicate three to six close friends may be the sweet spot.