How much water do you actually need to drink a day?

HOW MUCH WATER DO I REALLY NEED TO DRINK?

We’ve all been taught that eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day is the magic number for everyone, but that notion is a myth, said Tamara Hew-Butler, an exercise and sports scientist at Wayne State University.

Unique factors like body size, outdoor temperature and how hard you’re breathing and sweating will determine how much you need, she said. A 200-pound person who just hiked 10 miles in the heat will obviously need to drink more water than a 120-pound office manager who spent the day in a temperature-controlled building.

The amount of water you need in a day will also depend on your health. Someone with a medical condition like heart failure or kidney stones may require a different amount than someone taking diuretic drugs, for example. Or you may need to alter your intake if you’ve been ill, with vomiting or diarrhoea.

For most young, healthy people, the best way to stay hydrated is simply to drink when you’re thirsty, Dr Topf said. (Those who are older, in their 70s and 80s, may need to pay more attention to getting sufficient fluids because the thirst sensation can decrease with age.)

And despite popular belief, don’t rely on urine colour to accurately indicate your hydration status, Dr Hew-Butler said. Yes, it’s possible that dark yellow or amber urine could mean that you’re dehydrated, but there’s no solid science to suggest that the colour, alone, should prompt a drink.

DO I HAVE TO DRINK WATER TO STAY HYDRATED?

Not necessarily. From a purely nutritional standpoint, water is a better choice than less healthy options like sugary sodas or fruit juices. But when it comes to hydration, any beverage can add water to your system, Dr Hew-Butler said.

One popular notion is that drinking beverages with caffeine or alcohol will dehydrate you, but if that’s true, the effect is negligible, Dr Topf said. A 2016 randomised controlled trial of 72 men, for instance, concluded that the hydrating effects of water, lager, coffee and tea were nearly identical.

You can also get water from what you eat. Fluid-rich foods and meals like fruits, vegetables, soups and sauces all contribute to water intake. Additionally, the chemical process of metabolising food produces water as a byproduct, which adds to your intake too, Dr Topf said.

DO I NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ELECTROLYTES?

Some sports drink ads might have you think you need to constantly be replenishing electrolytes to keep their levels in check, but there’s no scientific reason for most healthy people to drink beverages with electrolytes added, Dr Hew-Butler said.

Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium are electrically charged minerals that are present in the body’s fluids (like the blood and urine) and are important for balancing the water in your body. They’re also essential for proper functioning of the nerves, muscles, brain and heart.

When you become dehydrated, the concentration of electrolytes in your blood rises, and the body signals the release of the hormone vasopressin, which ultimately reduces the amount of water that’s released into the urine so that you can reabsorb it back into your body and get that balance back in check, Dr Hyndman said.

Unless you’re in an unusual circumstance – doing very intense exercise in the heat or losing lots of fluids from vomiting or diarrhoea – you don’t need to replenish electrolytes with sports drinks or other products loaded with them. Most people get enough electrolytes from food, Dr Hew-Butler said.