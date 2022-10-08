No pain, no gain is an accepted philosophy – so, how painful should your workout be?

WHY PLEASURE IS USEFUL

By one estimate, 97 per cent of us agree that physical activity is important for health. And yet a study of 3,500 American adults who used wearable devices to track exercise habits found that only 3.2 per cent of them actually hit the recommended threshold of 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.

One theory for this gap between intentions and actions is that we’re too busy to exercise, which has fuelled the rise of ultrashort, high-intensity interval workouts over the past decade. But Panteleimon Ekkekakis, an exercise psychologist and the chair of Michigan State University’s kinesiology department, believes the explanation is more visceral: For many people, exercise feels really unpleasant.

Of course, in the middle of a gruelling workout, even gym lovers often rate their experience as unpleasant, and new exercisers generally hate it. But afterward, according to Dr Ekkekakis, pretty much everyone feels great.

Like the old joke about banging your head against a wall, this elation could happen simply because it feels so good to stop. Or it could be because your body produces its own version of opioid painkillers – or endorphins – during hard exercise, which leave you with a lingering positive feeling and a desire to return to the gym.

The research, however, suggests that a post-workout high doesn’t correlate with sticking to an exercise routine long term. Instead, how you feel during the workout is a stronger predictor. If the first few workouts in the pool or gym are miserable, you might assume that misery is unavoidable.

Dr Kennedy often sees this among beginner runners: “They’d say, ‘Well, I’m feeling bad, but running is supposed to make you feel bad. So therefore I’ll keep going at this pace rather than just slowing down or walking.’”

This is the wrong attitude, Dr Kennedy said; if you’re having a miserable time, ease up a little. And consider what else might make your experience more enjoyable. In her own return to running, for example, she emphasised doing it with others, giving herself permission to walk up hills and buying comfortable shoes and a supportive bra.

Distracting yourself with music, video, or even virtual reality can also lessen discomfort. And subtle tweaks to your environment, like removing mirrors and avoiding critical observers, can make the workout experience more pleasant, Dr Ekkekakis said.

Finally, how you think about your workout makes a difference. For example, a 2018 study from researchers at Tufts University and the US Army’s Cognitive Science Team found that running felt easier when subjects thought about it in a dispassionate, less negative way, like imagining they were scientists or journalists examining running objectively in the moment.

WHY PAIN IS USEFUL

The underlying assumption is that humans are wired to pursue pleasure and avoid suffering. Yet that’s routinely contradicted by our behaviours: Eating hot chili peppers, climbing icy mountains, sweating it out in superheated saunas.

Paul Bloom, a psychologist at the University of Toronto whose 2021 book The Sweet Spot explored this paradox, suggested that an unpleasantly intense workout might serve several overlapping purposes. Not only does it feel good to stop, but pushing hard is a temporary escape from distractions and worries.