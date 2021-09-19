How to protect children from vicious trolls who infiltrate online games and chats

MAKE A PLAN AHEAD OF TIME. Ensure that your child knows what to do. To start with, they should tell a trusted adult who can provide support. It is important to screenshot the comments, block offensive users, leave the game or chat, and report abusive accounts. Reporting procedures vary by platforms – review with your child how to submit a report before a problem arises. Caregivers should report threats of violence to law enforcement.

ENCOURAGE YOUR CHILD TO SPEAK UP. Children who witness online abuse can help by making it clear that they will not be a bystander to hate, Getz said.

Getz recommended that when children and adolescents witness online hate they should reply with one clearly worded response: “Let them know that what they are doing is unacceptable and you will not be a part of it – and then disengage and report the account.”

