Planning your first virtual race? Tips on how to run some of it on the treadmill

Just two years ago, no one would have thought running a race on the treadmill would be a thing. But like many aspects of life during the pandemic, races have also pivoted to be COVID-19-safe and have become virtual events.

What makes these competitions “virtual” is that you register online, complete the race in your own time and place, upload your results for verification and receive your finisher medal via mail.

Yes, you can choose to run around your own neighbourhood or even on a treadmill as long as you can prove the distance covered within the stipulated period of time (cue: your GPS and distance-tracking app). You decide where and when to run – within the organisers' rules, of course.

That convenience can also make it less daunting for race newbies to sign up. There's no stress to get up before the sun rises on race day and get yourself to the start line. There's no pressure from seeing fast runners zip past you. You are familiar with the route and other fellow runners because it can be the same path you take when you go for your after-work evening run.