How to salvage a workout after a bad night of sleep

After a bad night’s sleep, nothing feels right. The mind is fuzzy and the muscles are sapped. Often the last thing you want to do is work up a sweat. You might find yourself wondering what kind of workout you should do, and if it’s better to put it off until you’re not quite so groggy.

A recent paper from researchers in Australia suggests that exercisers functioning on little sleep can get the most out of a workout by doing it earlier in the day and focusing on strength and endurance, rather than complex skills. The meta-analysis, published in the November issue of Sports Medicine, is the latest in a string of studies examining the link between sleep and athletic performance.

“The key factor is, ‘What was the type of sleep loss that you had?’ And then, ‘When are you going to train and what are you going to train’” said Jonathan Craven, a graduate student at Griffith University in Queensland and one of the authors of the paper.