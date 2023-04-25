Here’s what actually happens in your brain if you get a good night’s sleep – and if you don’t

You’re aware that the average person needs at least seven hours of sleep per night, and you don’t need another reminder that you haven’t quite met the quota all this time, thank you very much. Besides, what’s the big deal? You might need a coffee or two in the morning to kickstart your day but, on the whole, you think you’re coping all right.

A new BBC documentary, How To Sleep Well With Michael Mosley, might just be the wake-up call you need. In the hour-long programme, presenter and chronic insomniac Michael Mosley spoke to sleep experts and put himself through tests to find out the true cost – not just sleepiness – of sleep deprivation.

For starters, you’re not simply lying in bed dreaming away each night. Sleep, as it turns out, is your brain’s way to flush out the very waste associated with Alzheimer’s disease, regulate your emotions as well as consolidate the previous day’s memories.

To do all that – and more – your brain needs time to cycle through the four stages of sleep each night, according to Dr Rachel Sharman, a postdoctoral assistant with the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at University of Oxford: