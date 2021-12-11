How staying physically active in simple ways can lower the risk of dementia as we grow old

Many of the participants died as the study continued, and the researchers examined stored brain tissues from 167 of them, searching for lingering biochemical markers of microglial activity. They wanted to see, in effect, whether people’s microglia appeared to have been perpetually overexcited during their final years, driving brain inflammation, or been able to dial back their activity when appropriate, blunting inflammation. The researchers also looked for common biological hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, like the telltale plaques and tangles that riddle the brain. Then they crosschecked this data with information from people’s activity trackers.

They found a strong relationship between being in motion and healthy microglia, especially in portions of the brain involved in memory. Microglia from the most active elderly men and women contained biochemical markers indicating the cells knew how to be quiet when needed. But microglia from sedentary participants showed signs of having become stuck in unhealthy overdrive during their final years. Those inactive men and women also generally scored lowest on cognitive tests.

Perhaps most interesting, though, these effects were greatest in people whose brains showed signs of Alzheimer’s disease when they died, regardless of whether they had serious memory impairments while they were still alive. If these people had been inactive, their microglia tended to look quite dysfunctional, and their memories tended to be spotty. But if people frequently had moved around during late life, their microglia usually appeared healthy after their deaths, and many had not experienced notable memory loss in their later years. Their brains may have showed signs of Alzheimer’s, but their lives and thinking abilities had not.