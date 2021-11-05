Stop snoring: Singapore is third noisiest city in the world, according to UK survey

If you’ve been sleepless in Singapore because of the noisy snorer next to you, you’re not alone. According to a UK survey, Singapore has been ranked the third noisiest snoring city across the world – if Google searches are any indication.

The results were based on 50 search terms centred around the topic of snoring, and how many times the terms were searched in each location over the last 12 months. The survey, by UK bedding company Sleepseeker, then calculated the number of searches per 1,000 people in each city and ranked the locations accordingly.