Do mouth taping and nasal strips really work to stop snoring? We ask doctors

It’s not fun sleeping next to a heavy snorer. The sounds made by noisy bedmates have been likened to breathy whistling, snorting and, by those with a dramatic flair, the bellows of a beast in deep slumber.

And it's not an uncommon situation. Dr Serene Wong, a consultant who specialises in sleep medicine at Alexandra Hospital, said that about 60 per cent of the patients at the sleep clinic have snoring issues.

“As we enter deeper stages of sleep, our muscle tone becomes more relaxed, contributing to an increasingly narrow upper airway and that is thought to lead to snoring,” said Dr Wong, who also practises at National University Hospital’s Division of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine. “Snoring is caused when the air flowing through the upper airway (including the tongue and throat) makes the tissues vibrate.”

Over at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, about 30 per cent of the patients seen at the ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic snore, said Dr Ng Chew Lip, a consultant and the clinical director of Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. “There is a higher prevalence in males,” he said, adding that about half of those with allergic nose or sinus problems has snoring symptoms.