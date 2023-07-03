How to turn your chatbot into a life coach: Running marathons, fixing your schedules and more

Let’s ask artificial intelligence to try something a bit ambitious: Helping us set goals and organise our lives to achieve them.

Chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, it turns out, are actually pretty good at these tasks. I’ll walk you through prompting a chatbot to create an action plan and help you form new habits, including adding your goals into your calendar and to-do list.

First, pick a goal. It helps if there’s a self-help book with pertinent advice. For example, let’s say you want to run a marathon and you just read the book Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide For Anyone Who Wants To Run.

Now choose a chatbot. I’ll use Open AI’s ChatGPT for this example with web browsing turned on in the settings, since the book is fairly new. Then try this prompt, which I adapted from PromptHero, a database of ChatGPT prompts that have helped people:

I want you to act as a life coach. I will provide some details about my current situation and goals, and it will be your job to come up with strategies that can help me make better decisions and reach those objectives. This could involve offering advice on various topics, such as creating plans for achieving success or dealing with difficult emotions. My first request is: My goal this fall is to run a marathon. Come up with a three-month plan using the principles of the book Slow AF Run Club.