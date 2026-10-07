Hyrox Youngstars for children aged 8 to 15 to make Asian debut in Singapore this November

Hyrox Youngstars, a version of the popular fitness race for children aged eight to 15, will make its Asian debut in Singapore this November. Following races in cities like Amsterdam and London, Hyrox Youngstars will take place at Singapore Expo from Nov 28 to 29.

The competition is split into four age-specific categories, each further divided by biological gender: eight to nine years old; 10 to 11 years old; 12 to 13 years old; and 14 to 15 years old.

Like the original Hyrox competition for adults, Hyrox Youngstars features eight exercise stations adapted to the different age groups. These include the SkiErg, sled push, lunges and more.

However, the total running distance varies depending on the participant's age group. The full rulebook is available on this website.