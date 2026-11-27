Sibling rivalry and family bonding: How one Singapore family is preparing for Hyrox Youngstars
Inspired by their father, who has completed around 30 Hyrox races, three siblings are preparing for their first Hyrox Youngstars race. The Zhao family tells CNA Lifestyle how seven weeks of training have brought the children closer and taught them lessons beyond sport.
You know the drill. Scroll through social media and chances are you'll see someone training for Hyrox, competing in a race or proudly showing off their latest finish.
Since making its Singapore debut in 2023, the fitness race has become increasingly popular, with participants of varying fitness levels signing up.
Now, even children are getting in on the action.
The inaugural AIA Hyrox Youngstars Singapore, a fitness race for children aged eight to 15, takes place at Singapore Expo on Nov 28 and 29. Adapted from the adult competition, the race combines running and eight exercise stations, with distances, weights and movements adjusted for different age groups.
Among those preparing for the race are three children from the Zhao family, whose enthusiasm for Hyrox began with their father, Clement Zhao.
The 44-year-old business director is an avid Hyrox competitor who has completed around 30 races, with 20 podium finishes, across cities including Mumbai, Jakarta, Chengdu, Bangkok and Yokohama.
Zhao and his wife Choo Yirong, also 44, a stay-at-home mother, have five children: Elyse, 14; Ethan, 12; Evette, nine; Elias, seven; and Evelyn, three.
The three oldest children are participating in Hyrox Youngstars. Despite being too young to compete, Elias has been joining in his siblings' training sessions.
While their parents are excited to see how their children perform, they're not particularly concerned about raising the next generation of Hyrox champions.
For them, the race is an opportunity for their children to try something new, learn to manage setbacks and, most importantly, enjoy a sport together.
TRAINING FOR HYROX YOUNGSTARS AS SIBLINGS
Last Sunday (Nov 22), CNA Lifestyle joined the Zhao family at Revl Gym Bukit Timah, where the four siblings went through their final Hyrox simulations ahead of race day.
Choo and Zhao moved among their children, eyes darting between their phones and kids, timing exercises, checking technique and noting where they might incur penalties.
For the three oldest siblings, the past seven weeks have involved learning to complete eight exercise stations interspersed with running.
The format of Youngstars, which has four age categories, follows the adult race's sequence of SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, jumps, rowing, farmer's carry, lunges and wall balls or squats, with modifications according to age.
For instance, the youngest participants perform frogger jumps instead of burpee broad jumps, while wall-ball throws are introduced in the older age categories.
At the gym, the siblings completed their respective simulations in approximately 15 to 30 minutes.
"I'm excited but also so nervous for the race next week," Evette, who will compete in the eight-to-nine-year-old category, told CNA Lifestyle.
Her older sister Elyse was equally excited, although her priorities were somewhat different.
"I don't want to lose," she declared.
Ethan, meanwhile, was looking forward to finishing the race – and potentially winning something along the way.
"I already like that I'm participating and trained for it, so if I win, it's a bonus," he said.
Each sibling also had their own opinions about the stations.
For Elyse, wall balls were both her favourite and least favourite exercise. The movement requires competitors in her age category to squat before throwing a weighted ball towards a target.
"It's easy, but it's also the last station," she explained. "By then, I'll be really, really tired."
Ethan's preference was the rowing machine, partly because he felt he had become quite good at it.
"And it’s like a pause because I get to sit down," he said, adding that he was considerably less enthusiastic about the farmer's carry, which required him to carry kettlebells in both hands.
For Evette, the answer was immediate.
"I hate the sled push – it's just so hard!" she exclaimed.
Elias, who completed a shorter, age-appropriate simulation, was exhausted by the end of his workout and took a well-deserved break on a bench while his siblings continued training.
PARENTS AS A SOURCE OF INSPIRATION
Hyrox was initially something the children watched their father pursue.
"I think it's cool to see my dad have his own Hyrox profile – it's like he's famous," Ethan said.
Their mother, meanwhile, is a relatively recent Hyrox convert. Choo said she initially hesitated to compete because she thought she had passed the age of dealing with competition nerves. Encouraged by her husband and gym friends, she eventually decided to give it a try.
What kept her interested was the satisfaction of accomplishing something she previously thought was beyond her abilities.
"That's what I want my kids to experience also," she said.
When Hyrox announced the Youngstars race in Singapore, the couple thought it would be a good opportunity for their children to experience what their father had enjoyed for years.
Not all the children were immediately enthusiastic, however.
Ethan, who also plays hockey, was initially reluctant because he worried that Hyrox training would clash with his existing commitments and leave him too tired for hockey. But after seeing his siblings sign up, he changed his mind.
Evette went through the same thing.
"I wouldn't have done it myself, but since my brother and sister are doing it, I felt FOMO," she said, referring to the fear of missing out.
The couple also emphasised that the children were free to decide whether they wanted to continue with Hyrox after the race.
"We are not trying to raise competitive Hyrox athletes," Choo said. "We just want them to be able to try something new and not be afraid to try it, even if they cannot do it at first."
For her, learning to manage disappointment – whether from missing out on a podium finish, receiving a penalty or struggling with an exercise – is just as valuable as winning.
A SHARED SPORT FOR SIBLING BONDING
The Zhao family has always been physically active. Choo runs and does strength training, while Zhao has a background in hockey. Their two sons play hockey, while Elyse and Evette participate in track and field.
With Hyrox, the siblings are able to understand what one another is going through, even if the distances and weights differ in their age categories. They can compare their progress, offer advice and encourage one another when a particular exercise becomes difficult.
The siblings proudly admitted that they are competitive about almost everything, from school grades to games.
During the interview, Ethan was particularly pleased to point out that he could run faster than Elyse, although he acknowledged that she had to complete more running laps because of her older age category.
"I'm still faster than you," he quipped, to which Elyse responded with an eye-roll and a playful shove.
Choo has noticed something else happening since they began training: The siblings now have more to talk about at the dinner table. Previously, their different co-curricular activities meant that they did not always understand one another's sporting experiences. Now, they discuss the same exercises and compare their difficulties.
"It really bonds them," Choo said.
The children have also been urging their mother to compete more often, with some hoping to see both parents participate in a Hyrox doubles race together.
Choo, who is recovering from a foot injury, said she hopes to gradually return to racing when she is ready.
Zhao is looking forward to seeing how his children perform, while Choo is already satisfied with what the family has gained from the experience.
"I'm looking forward to seeing my kids in the race," she said. "But after the training, I'm already very proud of them."