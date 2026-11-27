You know the drill. Scroll through social media and chances are you'll see someone training for Hyrox, competing in a race or proudly showing off their latest finish.

Since making its Singapore debut in 2023, the fitness race has become increasingly popular, with participants of varying fitness levels signing up.

Now, even children are getting in on the action.

The inaugural AIA Hyrox Youngstars Singapore, a fitness race for children aged eight to 15, takes place at Singapore Expo on Nov 28 and 29. Adapted from the adult competition, the race combines running and eight exercise stations, with distances, weights and movements adjusted for different age groups.