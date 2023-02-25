If you want to have a stable, strong core, forget about doing crunches

To perform well at virtually any sport, you need a strong core. This is a no-brainer for rowing, golf and dancing, but it’s also true for less obvious activities: Your core gives you the stability you need to play darts, for example, and the power you need to play Ping-Pong.

A stronger core makes everyday life easier, too, resulting in fewer injuries, better posture and balance and less back pain.

Yet fitness experts say most people get core training wrong. In fact, the core may be the most misunderstood muscle group in the body – and core exercises are often the most dreaded part of a workout, what with the endless situps and planks.

“Breaking this stigma of thinking that you have to do 100 crunches and that’s going to make back pain go away and get the core strong, that’s the misconception,” said Jon Hernandez, a physical therapist and associate athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at what the core is and what it isn’t, along with a well-rounded workout to help make it stronger.

THE CORE IS MORE THAN YOUR ABS

If the goal of your core workout is to walk away with a chiselled six-pack, you’re missing the point. In fact, the abdominal muscles are just one of the major muscle groups that constitute the core; it also includes deep muscles in your pelvis, hips and back; smaller stabilising muscles along your spine; and the diaphragm.

The core stretches from the pelvis all the way up to the neck and it surrounds the trunk – the central part of your body that houses most of the internal organs.

Think of the core as a cylinder, said Brian Catania, a physical therapist at ChristianaCare Rehabilitation Services in Newark, Del. “It wraps 360 degrees, and all of those muscles interact with each other in a systematic way.”