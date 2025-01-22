What all parents need to know about infant jaundice: Sunbathing, home treatment, beer bathing myths and more

Now, with more experience, she has learned to manage the condition with more confidence. “I’ve realised that even without the herbal baths, my babies’ jaundice still cleared up on its own by two weeks,” she said.

Her experience shows that while neonatal jaundice is common, it can be a stressful and daunting time for new parents. Myths and misconceptions surrounding the condition can also complicate matters.

Experts told CNA Lifestyle that while neonatal jaundice is usually harmless and resolves on its own, early detection and regular monitoring are important. This is because severe jaundice can have serious long-term repercussions, including brain damage and even death.

Here’s what parents should know about neonatal jaundice:

1. IT AFFECTS MORE THAN HALF OF FULL-TERM BABIES

In Singapore, around 60 per cent of full-term babies and 85 per cent of premature babies develop jaundice in the first week of their lives, according to Dr Tan Ngiap Chuan, director of Research and Primary Care Research Institute at SingHealth Polyclinics.

Neonatal jaundice occurs when bilirubin – a substance created when red blood cells break down – builds up in the body. Normally, the liver processes bilirubin. “In newborns however, their liver might not be mature enough to handle it efficiently yet,” explained Dr Alvin Ngeow, senior consultant with the Department of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The condition is more common in premature babies and in some cases, for example, when there are differences between the mother’s and baby’s blood types, certain infections or genetic conditions such as G6PD deficiency.

Babies who sustain bruising or haematoma (an accumulation of clotted blood) due to trauma during delivery, such as excessive force from the use of forceps, are also more susceptible to neonatal jaundice, Dr Tan added.