You’re allowed to complain about your kids, even after infertility

I clamped my hands over my ears as the obstetrician cranked up the volume on the ultrasound machine. After three pregnancy losses, I was convinced that we’d be met only with static.

“I think you’re going to want to hear this,” the doctor said. And there was the unmistakable drumming of my son’s heart.

At that moment, I promised myself that I would always be grateful for this baby, and for my body that found a way to grow with him. And yet, when it’s 4:58 a.m. and I’m awakened by him bellowing for potato chips and cartoons, parenting can feel tedious, lonely and exhausting.

I often find myself asking: How can parents like me, who have struggled with infertility or pregnancy loss, reconcile gratitude for having a child at all with the everyday frustrations of parenthood?

When I had a video call with Loree Johnson, a therapist based in Hermosa Beach, California, who specialises in infertility and loss, to begin unpacking that question, she was draped in a rainbow-themed nursing cover and was holding the serene yet alert infant she delivered after three miscarriages and one pregnancy terminated for medical reasons.