Here’s one more reason to try to exercise – to fight chronic inflammation

Next time you’re feeling the burn during a workout, it might give you a boost to know that exercise can also be a balm: Research suggests it is one of the best tools for fighting chronic inflammation.

Inflammation has emerged as a looming health concern in recent years – experts say it can be both a cause and a sign of disease. And while there’s still a lot we don’t know about its significance, most experts agree that the less chronically inflamed we are, the healthier we are.

The scientific evidence is also clear that people who are sedentary tend to have higher levels of inflammation compared to people who exercise regularly. And when sedentary people start moving consistently, their inflammation levels generally decline.

Some researchers believe that exercise’s power to fight inflammation may even be at the heart of why physical activity is so effective at protecting us against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia and other chronic conditions.

The growing understanding that exercise and inflammation are linked has been relatively recent, and this has spurred a boom of research into the connection, said Dr Robert Shmerling, a rheumatologist and a medical editor at Harvard Health Publishing. Here’s what we know – and what it means for you.

WHAT IS CHRONIC INFLAMMATION?

While inflammation may seem like a menace, it serves a vital function in keeping you healthy.

For example, after a paper cut or an ankle sprain, immune cells flood the area, which causes the surrounding tissue to swell and turn red – this kind of acute inflammation usually resolves in a few days. A similar process happens when you get an infection, like a cold or the flu.

But chronic inflammation is a low-grade condition that can simmer for years. It can begin with an infection or injury, but then morph into a lingering state, in which the immune system starts attacking healthy tissue, Dr Shmerling said.

Chronic inflammation can also be linked to diet, stress, smoking, obesity, sleep quality and your level of physical activity. And it increases as you age (a process that researchers call “inflammaging”).

Experts suspect this prolonged immune response may put you at greater risk for disease, and in some cases, make you feel fatigued, depressed or foggy. A doctor can usually detect chronic inflammation through blood tests that measure specific chemicals, or biomarkers, released by your immune system.

WHY IS EXERCISE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY?

Experts are still untangling how physical activity fights chronic inflammation, said Barbara Nicklas, an exercise physiologist and professor of gerontology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Research suggests that consistent, moderate exercise can fight inflammation by tamping down on the release of inflammatory chemicals, and ramping up the release of chemicals that fight it, she said.

Exercise can also lower inflammation indirectly, for example, by improving sleep quality and lowering stress.

For people who are sedentary, exercise is especially effective at counteracting inflammation, experts said. Certain kinds of fat cells have been shown to release chemicals into the blood that cause low-grade inflammation. When someone who has been sedentary starts working out consistently, not only does their fat tissue often shrink, but studies also suggest that the physical activity might alter their fat cells so they produce fewer inflammatory substances, Dr Shmerling said.

Regardless, there’s no downside to someone taking up exercise, Dr Shmerling added. “They may get healthier in a hurry, and it might have nothing to do with inflammation,” he said. “The outcome is still a positive one.”

HOW TO MAXIMISE EXERCISE’S ANTI-INFLAMMATORY POTENTIAL

While research hasn’t yet given us a prescription for exactly what kind and how much exercise is most effective for fighting inflammation, experts shared four tips for making the most of exercise’s potential impact on it.

WORK OUT REGULARLY

Most moderate-intensity exercise seems to reduce inflammation in the short term, and the more consistently you work out, the more you keep chronic inflammation at bay, said Suzi Hong, a professor at the University of California San Diego’s School of Public Health.

In a 2017 study, Dr Hong and her team found that a single, moderate, 20-minute treadmill workout, such as a brisk walk or jog, sparked a temporary anti-inflammatory response. If you’re breathing harder than usual to keep up the pace, and you feel like you’re putting in moderate effort, she said, you’re probably fighting inflammation. For lasting benefits, though, you have to make it a habit.

PRIORITISE STRENGTH TRAINING

Strength training is crucial as we age, including for its potential to fight inflammation.

For starters, resistance training helps to reduce inflammation-causing fat cells, particularly when combined with regular aerobic exercise.

People with chronic inflammation tend to lose muscle mass more rapidly as they age than those with less inflammation, Dr Nicklas said, so strength training may be especially important for them to remain mobile and independent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that adults make time for at least two strength-training sessions per week.

FIND WORKOUTS THAT HELP YOU DE-STRESS

Chronic stress is another contributor to inflammation, so finding a workout you enjoy may offer greater anti-inflammatory benefits by helping to relieve stress. If you’re looking for a place to start, a large body of research suggests that yoga can help to calm the nervous system, lower inflammatory markers and lessen symptoms of diseases associated with chronic inflammation.

BUILD IN TIME FOR RECOVERY

High-intensity exercise itself produces a temporary surge in inflammation, so it’s important to properly heal between workouts, Dr Hong said.

For similar reasons, you should avoid overtraining, since repeated intense workouts without appropriate recovery can heighten your levels of inflammation and weaken your immune system, she added.

As with many other aspects of health, moderation and consistency are keys to getting and staying fit – and to fighting inflammation for the long haul.

