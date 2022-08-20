No phones, talking or dinners: Inside a 10-day silent meditation camp in Singapore

“Where on earth is Sarimbun Scout Camp?” was the first thing my friends said when I told them I would be uncontactable for 10 days.

The north of Singapore is often associated with animal farms and plant nurseries, but few know it is frequented by a small community that, once in a while, voluntarily drops everything to meditate for a hundred hours.

The thought of spending 10 days in utter silence without devices, entertainment, hot showers, and even dinners is unnerving for many people. Yet it’s become an annual ritual for some. Before the pandemic struck, I had the pleasure of joining them for a Vipassana meditation camp.

WHAT IS VIPASSANA?

Vipassana means “insight” in Sanskrit. It means to see things as they really are by paying disciplined attention to our physical sensations. The practice stems from Buddhism but is secular, not unlike yoga. Proponents include Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Yuval Noah Harari, the author of Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind.

Whether you’re attending the course in an idyllic farmhouse in New Zealand or a temple in Myanmar, the course schedule is identical across the globe: You wake up at 4am and basically spend the rest of the day meditating – either by yourself or in groups – or listening to teachers until lights out at 930pm.