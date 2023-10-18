How sleeping too little can increase your cancer risk

If insomnia is as familiar to you as the ceiling you stare up at every night, here's some bad news: Cancer. Yes, other than the gamut of diseases the lack of sleep has been linked to – including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and depression – you also have to contend with the Big C.

A 2022 YouGov study on more than 1,000 Singapore residents found that 73 per cent are getting less than seven hours sleep per night and over 30 per cent of them only got five to six hours of shuteye. This is well below the global average and a 44 per cent rise since 2018.

And Singaporeans still aren’t getting enough sleep. According to ResMed’s latest global sleep survey, including over 1,000 Singapore residents, eight in 10 respondents reported one or more symptoms of sleep disruption related to sleep quality. The most common cause of interrupted sleep was obstructive sleep apnoea (81 per cent).