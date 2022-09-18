How insomnia sufferers can start sleeping well at night without taking melatonin

Whether you reached for melatonin to ward off the “coronasomnia” that set in during the pandemic or have turned to the supplement for years, taking it can become a comforting nightly ritual – almost like an insurance policy for uneasy sleepers.

For some, though, that ritual has become an annoyance. As increasing numbers of people turn to melatonin, and more report taking high doses of the supplement, those who try to give up the supplement might find the process harder than they anticipated.

On TikTok, the hashtag #melatoninaddict has racked up more than a million views, with people swapping stories about craving the supplement, or being unable to sleep without it. People on Reddit forums fret over how to stop taking melatonin after years of nightly use.

Eric Brost, 33, started taking melatonin when he was in graduate school and was struggling to fall asleep. Over the five years that followed, he yo-yoed between doses, trying to taper to half a pill at a time before going back to one each night, or on some nights, more than one. Each time he tried to wean off melatonin, he found himself returning to it.

“I’d go back to taking it just out of anxiety,” he said. He eventually went to a sleep therapist, who encouraged him to stop taking the supplement entirely. He started cognitive behavioural therapy for sleep, which helped him get through the night. “I just cut cold turkey,” he said.