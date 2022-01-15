Is it possible to exercise too much? And what are the signs you're overdoing it?

You’ve probably been told countless times that exercise is good for your health and fitness, and it’s tempting to assume that more is automatically better. But as with so many other good things in life, there comes a point of diminishing returns, and it’s possible to overdo it.

Exactly what constitutes too much physical activity, however, will depend on your individual situation.

The first thing to ask yourself if you’re wondering whether you’ve exercised too much is: “Why are you exercising?” said Dr Benjamin Levine, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Dallas.

If your goal is to improve your health and reduce your risk of a range of conditions from diabetes to heart disease to cancer, then two and a half to three hours of moderate to vigorous exercise per week gets you the vast majority of benefits, Dr Levine said. “Once you get past five hours per week or so, you’re not exercising for health, you’re exercising for performance.”