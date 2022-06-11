Is it unhealthy to keep secrets? What can you do if you need to talk about them?

What is a “secret” exactly?

I define secrecy as the intention to hold back some piece of information from one or more people. The information itself is the secret. Even if you haven’t recently had to hide it in a conversation, it’s still a secret if you intend to keep it from others.

What’s the difference between secrecy and privacy?

There are all kinds of things we don’t discuss that are not secrets. For many people, it’s their sex lives. The details may not be anything they’re necessarily keeping secret; they just have this idea that this is not the sort of thing we talk about.

But if I was asked a question related to it by someone close to me, I would answer the question. If you wouldn’t answer that question, if the intention is to hold the information back if it ever comes up, then it’s a secret.

Is it unhealthy to keep a secret to yourself?

The harm of a secret doesn’t seem to be from having to hide it in a social interaction, but having to live with it alone in your thoughts. The more a person’s mind wanders to his secret, the harder it is not having emotional support or advice.

When we’re alone with something important, especially something harmful or bothersome, we tend not to develop the healthiest ways of thinking about it.

What kind of secret is the most difficult to keep?

The secret you’re thinking about all the time is the one that’s hardest to keep. There are three primary dimensions by which people think about their secrets. One is what we call “social connectedness” – secrets that involve other people.

Another dimension is how moral the secret is. A third is how it’s related to our goals, which often means our profession. Each dimension has a unique harm.

What are the best conditions for sharing a secret?

If you choose the right person, you get to talk about your secret and it still remains a secret, so that’s an effective strategy. Only if someone responds very negatively does confiding a secret make things worse; so essentially, if someone has a different set of morals or if you think they’d be scandalised by what you’re telling them, that’s not someone to confide in. The person more likely to keep your secret safe is someone who would think about it in a similar way as you when it comes to the morality of the issue.

Do we need to worry about the burden we’re placing on a friend by telling them a secret?

People can feel glad someone felt comfortable enough to reveal something sensitive; it’s an act of intimacy that can bring us closer together.

But if we’re both in the same group of friends, that can be difficult because the secret could be on our minds and we can’t talk to those other people about it. If someone distant to you reveals something big, it’s not necessarily going to be on your mind a lot.