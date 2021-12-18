Keeping the pounds off: How exercise affects metabolism and weight loss

Many of us remember The Biggest Loser, the somewhat notorious reality television show that ran for more than a decade starting in 2004, in which contestants competed feverishly to drop massive amounts of weight over a short period of time. One of the biggest lessons of the show appeared to be that extreme exercise, along with draconian calorie restriction, would lead to enormous weight loss.

Media coverage of the contestants years later, though, seemed to tell a different story, of weight regain and slowed metabolisms and the futility of attempting long-term weight loss.

Now a new scientific analysis of the show and its aftermath, published last month in the journal Obesity, suggests many beliefs about The Biggest Loser may be misconceptions. The analysis tries to untangle what really happened to the contestants’ metabolisms and why some of them kept off weight better than others. It also looks into the complex role of exercise and whether staying physically active helped the contestants keep their weight under control for years, or not.

For those who may have forgotten, or tried to, The Biggest Loser ran on NBC to generally high ratings for more than a dozen seasons. Contestants competed to drop the most pounds using extreme calorie restriction and hours of daily strenuous exercise. “Winners” typically shed hundreds of pounds in a few months.

Such rapid and extreme weight loss caught the attention of Kevin Hall, a senior investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. An expert on metabolism, Dr Hall knew that when people drop lots of weight in a short period of time, they typically send their resting metabolic rates – the baseline calories we burn every day just by being alive – into free-fall. A lower resting metabolic rate can mean we burn fewer calories over all.

This effect was believed to be caused, in part, by the loss of muscle during dieting. A relatively active tissue, muscle burns more calories than fat, and more muscle typically means elevated metabolic rates. So, Dr Hall wondered, would the maniacal levels of exercise during The Biggest Loser help dieters hold onto muscle and keep their resting metabolism high, even as they cut calories?