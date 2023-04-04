Kidney stones: Can rollercoaster rides really dislodge them? Will drinking more water flush them out?

Rollercoaster rides certainly deliver an unmistakable adrenaline rush. You get hurled down slopes at scream-inducing speeds, spun upside down, whipped sideways and – and essentially get your insides shaken up.

That last point about your insides might just contain a nugget of truth if you suffer from kidney stones. As unbelievable as it sounds, a study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association noted that some patients with kidney stones anecdotally reported that riding rollercoasters helped them to dislodge and pass out their stones.

For those who are blissfully unaware of the affliction, the stones don’t cause any pain until they move around in the kidneys or get passed out through the ureters. That’s when you may be doubled over with pain that’s akin to childbirth each time you urinate – or the pain may come and go as it pleases.

Leaving the stones in isn’t a good idea for the above reason; these mineral deposits can also choke up your ureters, increase your risk of infection and put a strain on your kidneys.

So, for the sake of science, researchers from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine rode Walt Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Orlando 60 times – all while carrying a 3D clear-silicone kidney model containing urine and kidney stones of three different sizes in a backpack. What they found was that “a ride on a moderate-intensity roller coaster could benefit some patients with small kidney stones”, said professor of urology David Wartinger, who initiated the study.