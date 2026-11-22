You want an all-rounded childhood for your kid that goes beyond books and screens – one that lets him or her run, jump and play. Or perhaps your Mini Me has been watching you from the sidelines, and is now begging you to let him or her follow you to the gym or fitness corner in the park.

Even sports events, such as the BYD Singapore International Marathon’s Kids Dash (up to 12 years old) and AIA Hyrox Singapore’s Youngstars (eight to 15 years old) that’s debuting in November, are getting the young ones on board.

If those scenarios have set you thinking, how young is too young for your little one to participate in sports (outside of PE in school, of course) and what are the things to consider (for instance, can certain injuries affect his or her physical development?), here’s what the experts advise.

IS THERE AN APPROPRIATE AGE TO START YOUR CHILD ON SPORTS?

There is no universal minimum age. “Young children can safely participate in age-appropriate, organised physical activities when they are able to follow instructions, engage safely with peers, and demonstrate interest in the activity,” said Dr Benny Loo, the head and a senior consultant with Sport and Exercise Medicine Service, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).