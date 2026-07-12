Twisted your knee? Heard a pop? How to tell what you've injured and when to seek treatment

You’ve probably heard about the ACL and MCL because they’re the most commonly injured. There are four ligaments in each knee, including the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). All four are rigid, supportive bands of collagen tissue that connect the femur to the tibia, and are the reasons your knee doesn’t twist, collapse or move in any unnatural direction.

“The ACL is located in the centre of the knee joint,” said Adj Asst Prof Wang. “Its primary function is to prevent excessive forward movement of the tibia, and control rotational movements during activities such as running, jumping and changing directions.”

The MCL, he said, is located along the inner side of the knee. “It helps to stabilise the knee against forces that push the knee inward, known as valgus stress, and plays an important role in maintaining side-to-side stability.”

The lesser-known LCL and PCL also provide stability to the knee, according to Cleveland Clinic. The LCL stabilises the outside knee, while the PCL crosses behind the ACL to form an “X” at the back of the joint.

HOW IS THE KNEE INJURED? WHICH PART IS THE MOST PRONE TO INJURY?

Between the menisci and ligaments, said Dr Wong, meniscus injuries are the most common. “This is because the meniscus acts as the knee's shock absorber, and can be injured both acutely during sports and gradually through age-related wear and tear. It also serves a secondary function as a knee stabiliser when other structures such as ACL and MCL are injured or compromised.”

Acute meniscus tears sustained during sports are typically caused by “twisting mechanisms, particularly when the knee is flexed and the foot remains planted”, said Adj Asst Prof Wang. Signs of such tears, he said, include pain along the inner or outer joint line of the knee, and swelling over the next 24 to 48 hours. There may also be mechanical symptoms such as catching, locking or clicking of the knee.