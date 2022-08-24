Living with knee pain in your 40s? What can you do now to prevent knee replacement surgery in the future?

If you’re already in your 40s, you probably don’t go a day without uttering or thinking “ow”. From squatting down to retrieve a dropped object to climbing the stairs, the source of your daily discomfort is likely your knees – the most common age-related musculoskeletal problem in Singapore.

And it is also likely that you’ve tried a few options – knee braces, joint supplements, pain-relieving creams and patches, strengthening exercises and even alternative medicine such as acupuncture – to try and take the edge off.

But the one thing you probably haven’t given much thought to is knee replacement surgery. That’s something associated with elderly folks – not younger individuals like yourself, right? You’re still playing sports or jogging occasionally and there is still pep in your step.

You aren’t entirely wrong to think that. The orthopaedic specialists that CNA Lifestyle spoke to concur that the typical age of patients who require knee replacements is over the age of 60. However, there are rare exceptions to the rule.