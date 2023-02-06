Should you replace white rice with konjac rice if you're trying to lose weight?

What do followers of the ketogenic diet and South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo have in common? Weight loss, as you might already have surmised. And the food of choice this time? Konjac, a chewy, slightly translucent ingredient that many have raved about for its supposedly low-calorie and low-carb content.

The 42-year-old Song reportedly ate nothing but konjac rice for two months to prep for her role in The Glory. Yes, that scene where she stood in just her underwear to show the extent of the horrendous scars covering her character’s body. And from the looks of those revealing shots, konjac seems to have done it for her.

Even if you’re not a K-drama fan, you might have seen konjac rice or noodles on online platforms offering keto meal plans, or spotted the uncooked versions in your neighbourhood supermarket.

So, what exactly is konjac? Is it the same as konnyaku? And can you lose weight like a K-drama actress if you substitute your rice and noodles with it?