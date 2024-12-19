Are you lactose intolerant? Health experts explain how lactase supplements work to help you

It’s also worth giving lactase supplements a shot if, like me, you need to run to the bathroom 30 minutes after an iced latte. I can’t count the number of times I’ve saved myself the embarrassment and anxiety, especially when the public toilet’s hygiene level is sus.

Still, don’t dive headlong into the supplement bottle first. Dr Chan’s suggestion is to try cutting back on foods that contain lactose and see if that helps. “Research shows that most people with lactose intolerance can tolerate about 12g to 15g of lactose – or roughly one to two cups of milk,” said Dr Chan.

“If they still have symptoms after reducing lactose, I recommend they try lactase enzyme tablets.”

WHAT ARE LACTASE SUPPLEMENTS AND WHAT SHOULD WE LOOK FOR?

These supplements can come in capsules, chewable (or not) tablets, gels or liquids. But they all do the same thing – deliver the lactase enzyme into your small intestine to help “break down lactose into glucose and galactose, making it easier to absorb”, said Dr Siah.

It is also important to check the product’s strength, said Dr Chan. “Different brands offer various strengths of lactase enzymes to match different levels of lactose intolerance. If you have mild symptoms, a lower strength might be enough.”

But if you have more severe symptoms or love your teh tarik and cheese prata, a higher-strength supplement might be more helpful. “It is always advised to start at a low dose and increase the dose incrementally,” said Dr Chan.

DO WE TAKE THEM BEFORE, WITH OR AFTER FOOD?

“Taking lactase enzyme tablets immediately before or with your first bite or sip of dairy is the most effective method,” said Dr Siah.

“This timing ensures the enzyme is present in the digestive tract at the same time as the lactose-containing food, allowing for optimal digestion,” he said. “Taking it after eating might not prevent symptoms as the lactose may already have reached the colon.”

On the flip side, taking your tablet too early may also reduce its effectiveness, said Dr Chan. “If you continue consuming dairy 30 to 45 minutes later, consider taking another dose to maintain its effectiveness.”

If you miss a dose, said Dr Chan, take it as soon as possible during the meal. “However, if symptoms of lactose intolerance have already started, the medication may not be effective in relieving them.”

I recommend asking for directions to the nearest bathroom instead.