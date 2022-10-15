Let’s Talk About Health – one-stop health and wellness fair this weekend

Learn all about your health at the Let’s Talk About Health Fair that’s ongoing from Oct 15 to 16 at Heartbeat @ Bedok, 9am to 8pm on both days.

There will be free seminars helmed by doctors and health experts on hot-button topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccination for children to dengue prevention, female incontinence, joint care, eczema care and general healthcare. The seminars will be held in different languages.

Can’t make it there in person? The talks will be live-streamed and made available for catch-up on the Let’s Talk About Health’s website.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs from Mediacorp’s cooking competition series King of Culinary as well as workout sessions for all age groups. Participants at these events can meet the cast members of Healing Heroes and Sunny Side Up. Registration is required. Shopping deals and lucky draw prizes are part of the fair as well.

To register and for more details, go to Let’s Talk About Health’s website.