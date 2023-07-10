Is it safe to use numbing spray on your feet to ease the pain of wearing high heels?

WHAT DO THE EXPERTS SAY?

So, has the TikTok trend caught on in Singapore? All the experts that CNA Lifestyle spoke to have not encountered patients who have used this hack to prolong their heel-wearing.

And they’re not keen for you to start doing so either.

"When used as directed, lidocaine spray is generally safe for short-term use as it does not get absorbed into the bloodstream in high amounts," said Dr Fang. Similarly, its risk of drug interactions with other medications is also low, said Straits Podiatry’s chief podiatrist Jackie Tey.

However, like any medication, the numbing spray can cause side effects such as skin irritation, allergic reactions, and even complications of the brain and heart functions in those with pre-existing issues, said Dr Fang. And if you have a known allergy to anaesthetic medicines, it’s best to avoid using lidocaine without first seeking advice from a medical professional, said Tey.

Furthermore, "numbing your feet stops your body from providing pain feedback. You may risk unnoticed cuts or wounds, which may lead to nasty infections", according to Saw Yu Ting, a chief podiatrist at Straits Podiatry.