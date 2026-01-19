Is that three-week cough still contagious? What’s normal, why it lingers and what to look out for

Although many people worry that a persistent cough weeks after a cold or the flu may still be infectious, experts say that this is usually not the case.

In most common viral infections, people are typically contagious for a few days before symptoms start and about three to seven days after symptom onset (the first appearance of symptoms), said Dr Mok Boon Rui, chief executive officer and founder of Pinnacle Family Clinic.

“Most individuals are no longer infectious seven days after symptom onset. However, the cough may persist for up to four weeks, and in certain cases, can last as long as eight weeks,” said Dr Joanne Khor, family physician and deputy head of Jurong Polyclinic, National University Polyclinics.

Dr Mok explained that even if the person feels “well” after the infection has cleared, the airways may not have fully recovered, causing a cough to linger.

“A lingering cough is usually caused by an increased airway sensitivity or irritation from postnasal drip after the infection,” added Dr Khor.

Postnasal drip occurs when mucus from the nose or sinuses drips down the back of the throat. This can irritate the throat and make one cough.