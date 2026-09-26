How Stage 4 lung cancer changed this former nightlife boss: From 5 litres of beer a night to Everest Base Camp

“Go on, try hugging it,” Michael Chuah said, gesturing to a tree at Singapore Botanical Gardens where the interview took place.

Sensing this writer’s hesitation, the 67-year-old demonstrated, gently wrapping his arms around the trunk, eyes closed and forehead rested against the rough bark.

Five years ago, this would not have been the Michael his family and social circle knew. This was the man who once ran Singapore’s liveliest pubs including the former JJ Mahoney.

Back then, days revolved around the nightlife business. Nights were spent weaving through crowds, socialising and clinking beer glasses under bar lights.

At the peak of his career, drinking five litres of beer every night was not unusual. Before he turned 50, he was also smoking two packs of cigarettes a day.