Looks hard, but anyone can do it: Here's how to master the pull-up

FOCUS ON FORM

The first thing to understand is that pull-ups are a full body exercise. “A lot of people think of a pull-up purely as an upper body exercise and they neglect what is going on from the chest down,” Callaway said. Your body should be rigid, not slack. What would be easier to move, Callaway asked, a stiff board, or an equally weighted floppy sandbag? If your torso, hips and lower body are rigid, it makes it a lot easier to lift them than if they’re dead weight. (Kipping pull-ups, done by swinging your legs for momentum, are a different exercise altogether, she said.)

Grab the bar slightly greater than shoulder width with your palms facing away from you. (Holding your palms toward you would be a chin-up, a different – and most people say easier – exercise.) Your body should be aligned in a relatively straight line with your feet just slightly ahead of your body so you’re in a very slight arc. It’s better for the bar to be just within reach on your tip toes, but if you’re doing them in a doorway, it’s okay to bend your knees with your feet out behind you, Callaway said.

To initiate the pull-up, move your shoulder blades toward your spine (think of it as the opposite of shrugging) while simultaneously driving your elbows down toward your ribs. Keep your abs and glutes tight to maintain a rigid body position. As you pull up, don’t reach up with your chin, Callaway said, but instead keep your chin tucked, your neck in a neutral position and your eyes looking straight ahead.

PRACTICE THE COMPONENTS

Not everyone can do a pull-up the first time. Even before you can do a complete pull-up, you can break the movement down into its component parts and train for each of them. Use these four exercises to help get stronger and more skilled at the essential parts of the pull-up motion.

— BAR HANGS: The first step is to learn how to hang in a rigid position, rather than flaccidly. King has beginners practice hanging by grabbing the bar, engaging their abs and glutes to make their body stiff like a board, and then holding for 30 to 45 seconds.

— SCAPULA PULL-UPS: These are a way to practice the initial pull-up movement. Start by hanging on a bar and then engage the muscles in your mid and upper back to move your shoulder blades in toward your spine. As you do this, you’ll feel yourself elevating just a tiny amount. Hold for a moment in this elevated position, then slowly lower yourself to the starting position. Don’t bend your elbows. Your arms should be straight for the entire motion.

— ECCENTRIC PULL-UPS: Begin at the top position of a pull-up with your head above the bar (stand on a chair to get up there if you need to) and then slowly lower yourself to a hanging position using a controlled, fluid motion.

— INVERTED ROWS: This exercise strengthens the back and improves shoulder mobility. Position yourself underneath a weight bar as if about to do a bench press. But instead of lying on a bench, hang from the bar, your heels on the floor. Hold your body in a straight, rigid line and pull yourself up, initiating the movement using your back muscles, rather than your arms. Return to the starting position in a slow, controlled motion. Imagine moving your shoulder blades away from your spine and around your rib cage.