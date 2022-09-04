What's your love language – and how does that help your relationship?

It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when the words “love” and “language” were rarely combined and certainly not used as a stand-alone noun.

Then, three decades ago, Gary Chapman, a 50-year-old Southern Baptist pastor with a doctorate in adult education, introduced the concept to the world with his seminal book, The 5 Love Languages: The Secret To Love That Lasts.

People have different ways of expressing and understanding love, Chapman explained, and in order to make your partner feel loved, you simply need to speak that person’s language. As the book’s introduction notes.

Your emotional love language and the language of your spouse may be as different as Chinese from English. No matter how hard you try to express love in English, if your spouse understands only Chinese, you will never understand how to love each other.

Chapman based the five love languages on anecdotal evidence he found while working as a marriage counsellor at his church for more than 20 years. They are:

Words of affirmation (verbal compliments) Quality time (doing something together and being focused in that moment) Receiving gifts (anything from a spontaneous bouquet of flowers to more significant presents) Acts of service (helping your partner with chores or cooking a meal) Physical touch (holding hands, sex and everything in between)

In the years since the book was published, the term “love languages” has been tossed around with such abandon that it has become disconnected from its creator. It has evolved into a cultural phenomenon and shorthand for anything that brings a person joy.

“As much as I knew about the love languages, I did not know the person behind it,” said Kasey Borger, a comedian who, with her fiance James Folta, co-wrote a satirical list of new love languages for the humour website McSweeney’s. “I didn’t even know his name,” she said.

The cultural explosion was also unexpected for Chapman, who is now 80. “I’m as surprised as you are,” he said in a recent interview. Despite the enthusiasm, though, he doesn’t think anyone has discovered a sixth love language.

To him, the memes all sound like “dialects” – or versions – of the original five. “I’ve seen some of those – you know, ‘The sixth love language is tacos’, and one guy said, ‘The sixth love language is chocolate’. Well, if they bought it, it’s a gift. If they made it, it’s an act of service. I’m not dogmatic but I think most of the ways of expressing love fit into one of these five.”