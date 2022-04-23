How love changes your brain – a neuroscientist’s personal experience

Wired For Love is the neurobiological story of how love rewires the brain. It’s also a personal love story – one that took a sad turn when John died of cancer in March 2018. Here, Dr Cacioppo discusses what exactly love does to the brain, how to fight loneliness and how love is, literally, a product of the imagination.

Questions and answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.

You went from being happily single, to coupled, to then losing your husband. How did meeting him bring your research on love to life?

When we first met, we spoke for three hours, but I couldn’t feel time go by. I felt euphoria – from the rush of dopamine. I blushed – a sign of adrenaline. We became closer, physically, and started imitating each other.

This was from the activation of mirror neurons, a network of brain cells that are activated when you move or feel something, and when you see another person moving. When you have a strong connection with someone, the mirror neuron system is boosted.

We quickly became “we”. When John was sick, I went to his radiation treatments. We shared a hospital bed. We were always together.

What exactly happens to the brain when we are in love?

When we’re falling in love with someone, the first thing we notice is how good it feels. It’s because the brain releases feel-good neurotransmitters that boost our mood.

When we find love, it is like biological fireworks. Our heart rate is elevated, our levels of the so-called love hormone oxytocin are rising, which makes us feel connected.

Our levels of the hormone and neurotransmitter norepinephrine are spiking, which makes us lose track of time; our levels of adrenaline rise, which expands the capillaries in our cheeks and makes us flush.