What happens when a child is disciplined using force? How can parents and caregivers better manage difficult behaviour in a kid?

It could be the sight and sound of your toddler throwing a tantrum over the ice cream you refuse to buy for him. Or it could be the little one taking her time to put on her shoes when the school bus is just minutes from arriving.

So, you do what it takes to get your child moving: You yank his arm to get him out of the store, or hurriedly pull her off the chair and set her on her feet.



But does that flash of temper and heat-of-the-moment action have a longer-term impact on your child? What is the right way to discipline them when they are not willing to listen or are being difficult?

“Manhandling is defined as holding or touching someone with force, often in a rough manner to get the person to go somewhere or do something”, said Terri Chen, the head and a senior principal psychologist with National University Hospital’s (NUH) Department of Psychological Medicine, Psychology Team.

“It usually happens when adults have expectations that children are not able to meet during time-sensitive situations that require immediate compliance or obedience. The adult might also be feeling overwhelmed with frustration, anger or anxiety.”