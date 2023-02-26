Many personal care products contain harmful chemicals – here’s what to do about it

UNDERSTAND WHICH CHEMICALS ARE WORRISOME

The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees cosmetics products in the United States, has banned about a dozen ingredients for safety reasons. (Canada, Japan and European Union countries have hundreds more chemicals that they have banned.) Chemicals must meet a high bar for causing harm in humans before they are regulated in the United States. For example, many studies in animals and some studies in humans have established a link between cancer later in life and exposure to many of the chemicals below, but they remain legal and ubiquitous because there isn’t strong enough evidence yet to prove a causal effect.

Several states, such as California and Maryland, have enacted laws that will go into effect in January 2025, banning additional chemicals based on the growing observational evidence against them.

While this is not an exhaustive list, here are some common chemicals named in the recent state bans, as well as ones that are frequently flagged by researchers and consumer advocacy groups. These chemicals appear on the ingredients lists of products containing them.

BUTYLATED HYDROXYANISOLE (BHA)

WHAT IT IS: BHA is commonly used as a preservative in personal care products that contain oils or fats, such as lipsticks, eyeliners and moisturisers.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: Studies in rats (the findings of which do not always apply to humans but can suggest areas for human research) have linked BHA to stomach cancer, damage to kidney cells, and to the development of reproductive systems in males and females.

Several groups consider it a potential human carcinogen, including the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, the US National Toxicology Program, and the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, which compiles the state’s Proposition 65 list of harmful chemicals that businesses must warn customers about. Its relative, butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, is considered slightly less toxic but has also been flagged for regulation in Europe and Japan.

COAL TAR DYES LIKE M-, O- AND P-PHENYLENEDIAMINE

WHAT IT IS: Coal tar is a thick brown-black liquid. M-phenylenediamine, o-phenylenediamine and p-phenylenediamine are compounds that were originally derived from coal tar and are now often produced synthetically. They are frequently found in hair dyes. The darker the dye, the more phenylenediamine it typically contains.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: Coal tar dyes may cause allergic reactions or skin irritation that can result in hair loss. Epidemiological data has also linked some coal tar dyes to an increased risk of developing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute leukemia and bladder cancer. Products containing more than trace amounts of m- and o -phenylenediamine will be banned in California and Maryland in 2025.

DIETHANOLAMINE (DEA)

WHAT IT IS: DEA is part of a group of chemicals frequently used as emulsifiers in products that are creamy or foamy, like shampoos and shaving creams. Its relatives include monoethanolamine (MEA) and triethanolamine (TEA).

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: These compounds often react with other preservatives in personal care products to form nitrosamines, which are chemicals that the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the US National Toxicology Program identify as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.” Because of the potential for this reaction, DEA is prohibited in cosmetics in Europe and Canada and consumer advocates recommend avoiding other ethanolamines as well.

FORMALDEHYDE AND FORMALDEHYDE-RELEASERS

WHAT IT IS: Formaldehyde is a strong-smelling chemical that is used to lengthen the shelf-life of some cosmetics, hair straighteners and nail polishes. Some companies have started moving away from formaldehyde use, but other preservatives that prevent the growth of bacteria in water-based personal care products – like shampoos and liquid baby soaps – can still release formaldehyde gas over time. These include DMDM hydantoin, diazolidinyl urea, glyoxal, sodium hydroxymethylglycinate and quaternium-15.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: Exposure to low levels of formaldehyde fumes is known to irritate the eyes, nose and throat, while higher exposures, particularly over longer periods of time, have been linked to nose and throat cancers as well as other ailments in certain workers, such as hair stylists and manicurists. Formaldehyde, paraformaldehyde and quaternium-15 are included in California and Maryland’s bans.

FRAGRANCE

WHAT IT IS: Fragrance formulas are considered trade secrets, which means companies can hide any number of chemical ingredients under the umbrella terms “fragrance” or “parfum.” A product’s label can say “unscented” and still have one of these terms in the ingredient list because some fragrance compounds may be used as dyes, solvents or stabilisers for active ingredients or for masking other undesirable smells in a product.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: According to the International Fragrance Association, there are more than 3,600 chemicals used in fragrance mixtures around the world. These include chemicals that environmental exposure researchers and toxicologists agree should be avoided, such as benzophenone, BHA, naphthalene and phthalates. Other ingredients in fragrances can trigger skin allergies, eczema, nasal irritation and asthma. Studies on some of the chemicals in fragrances, such as diethyl phthalate and musk ketones, have also suggested that they can interrupt normal hormone function, which has been linked to ovarian failure and sperm damage.

ISOBUTANE, PROPANE AND OTHER PROPELLANTS

WHAT IT IS: Isobutane is a component of natural gas and crude oil that is commonly used as a propellant in aerosol sprays like many of the dry shampoos, sunscreens and deodorants that were recently recalled. Isobutane is not typically of concern on its own, but benzene, a known carcinogen that is also found in crude oil, has frequently been found to contaminate it and other petroleum-derived propellants like butane and propane.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: According to the WHO, there is “no safe level of exposure” to benzene in the air we breathe. In the short term, high levels of benzene can cause headaches, dizziness, vomiting and a rapid heart rate. Chronic exposure can have more severe effects, slowing down the production of red blood cells and damaging white blood cells critical to the immune system. Studies have also shown that benzene exposure causes several types of leukemias.

PARABENS

WHAT THEY ARE: Compounds that have “paraben” in their name, such as methylparaben and propylparaben, are another group of preservatives used in water-based products. Low concentrations of parabens are found in shampoos and conditioners, face washes, toothpastes and other cosmetics.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: Animal studies have shown that parabens tend to mimic the effects of the hormone estrogen, and in human studies paraben exposure has been linked to increased incidence of breast cancer in females, as well as the disruption of reproductive systems in males. California and Maryland have banned isobutylparaben and isopropylparaben in cosmetics, effective January 2025, but other types, like methylparaben and ethylparaben, will remain unregulated.

PHTHALATES

WHAT THEY ARE: Phthalates are a class of chemicals that are commonly found in a variety of vinyl plastics. They are also used in eyelash glues, as well as some makeup and other personal care products with fragrance.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS: In 2008, after these chemicals were shown to disrupt hormone function and impair fertility, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission restricted six types of phthalates in children’s toys and child care products. Many personal care product manufacturers have since phased out the direct use of phthalates. Two types – dibutyl phthalate, DBP, and diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP – will be banned in California and Maryland.