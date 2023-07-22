Planning to run a marathon for the first time? Here's what you need to do to prepare for it

YOUR WORKOUT PLAN

“Your goal right now is preparation, building a fundamental strength and endurance base to enable you to complete harder workouts down the road,” said Jason Fitzgerald, owner of the Strength Running coaching practice.

That means focusing on lower-effort miles where you can accomplish the “three Cs,” Fitzgerald said. “You should be comfortable, controlled and conversational.”

Aliphine Tuliamuk, who is one of America’s top marathoners with a personal best of just two hours and 24 minutes, said that this early before a fall marathon, she runs about two minutes per mile (1.24 per kilometre) slower than her pace will be in the marathon. “I let my body tell me how easy to go, and don’t even check my watch until I get home,” she said.

You can choose an even slower pace, of course. Start by setting a weekly goal of one long run (minimum of 16km) as well as three to four runs in the range of 6km to 9km. For a half marathon, the long run can be 4km to 6km, complemented by two other short runs.

You should also do strength training about twice a week for about 30 minutes each session. You can do body weight exercises or lift weights, whichever works best. Think basic moves, like squats, lunges, dead lifts and core work. “This will make your body more resilient to injury,” Mr. Fitzgerald said.

Skip the high-burn workouts like HIIT or CrossFit, since you’re getting plenty of cardiovascular exercise from your running.