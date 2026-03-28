Does the caffeine in matcha really hit differently? Here's why it feels smoother

Matcha, once a niche, ceremonial beverage consumed primarily in Japan, is now ubiquitous in coffee shops around the world. And in the United States, retail sales have jumped 77 per cent over the past three years, according to the market research firm NIQ.

Some on social media claim that there is something special about the caffeine in matcha – including that it is absorbed more gradually than it is from coffee, leading to a “calm alertness” without jitters or an energy crash.

We asked experts if any research backs up those benefits.

WHAT IS MATCHA?

Matcha is a type of green tea that has been dried and ground into a powder. Unlike other green teas, which are usually grown in full sunlight, matcha tea plants are shaded, typically with straw, fabric or plastic mesh, for several weeks before they are harvested. This slows photosynthesis, resulting in higher concentrations of certain compounds – including chlorophyll, which gives the tea its bright green color.

Matcha is prepared by whisking the tea into hot water, rather than steeping it. The resulting brew is like green tea “on steroids,” with higher concentrations of caffeine, amino acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, said Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of nutrition at Northwestern Medicine.

DOES THE CAFFEINE FROM MATCHA MAKE YOU FEEL DIFFERENT?

The caffeine levels in coffee and tea can vary widely, but matcha typically contains more caffeine than regular green tea and less caffeine than coffee, said Allison Brager, a neuroscientist with the US Army who studies caffeine. That may account, at least in part, for differences in how these beverages make you feel.

According to the Department of Agriculture, eight ounces of green tea has about 30mg of caffeine; the same amount of brewed coffee has closer to 100mg, though stronger cups can have more. The department does not supply standard nutritional values for matcha, but according to a 2020 scientific review, matcha powder can contain between 19mg and 44mg of caffeine per gram of powder. If you make a matcha drink with one teaspoon of matcha powder, that translates to between 38mg and 88mg of caffeine per serving.

Dr Cornelis said that matcha might provide a “just-right” dose of caffeine for some people – enough to boost energy but not cause anxiety, jitters or sleep trouble.

However, Dr Brager and other experts said they were not aware of any evidence to support the idea that the caffeine in matcha is absorbed more gradually, leading to a more sustained buzz without the crash.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER COMPOUNDS IN MATCHA?

Some of the marketing for matcha products suggests that certain compounds in the tea can reduce stress and enhance focus.

L-theanine, for example, is an amino acid in matcha that has been found to reduce stress and, when combined with caffeine, has been linked to better focus. Epigallocatechin gallate, a type of antioxidant in matcha called a catechin, has also been found to make people feel more calm and less stressed.

But such studies have been small and limited, and they’ve mainly looked at the compounds themselves – in supplements or other drinks, but not in matcha. The compounds were also studied in higher doses than found in typical matcha drinks.

When researchers have looked at the health effects of matcha more directly, the results have been mixed and lackluster. Though these studies were small and limited, too.

In a study of 39 university students published in 2018, researchers gave one half of the group just over two cups of matcha, and the other half a drink made from a placebo powder. They found that the matcha group felt slightly less anxious – but not less stressed – than those in the placebo group. In another study, published in 2017, researchers gave 19 young adults two servings of matcha on one day and a placebo drink on another. The researchers found no difference in the participants’ moods regardless of the drink they were given.

WHAT’S THE TAKEAWAY?

If you want to know how matcha affects you, try some, Dr Cornelis said.

Just keep in mind that many popular matcha beverages, including matcha lattes or bubble teas, can contain a lot of added sugars, said Lena Beal, a cardiovascular dietitian at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

A large Dunkin’ Iced Matcha Latte, for example, has 25g of added sugars – the recommended daily limit for women, according to the American Heart Association. (The limit for men is 36g per day.)

That much sugar “can turn into a quick spike in blood sugar, followed by an energy crash,” overriding the potential benefits of matcha, Beal said.

When ordering a matcha drink, ask the barista to skip or minimise the syrups or sweeteners. Or make your own drink at home using unsweetened matcha powder.

“The healthiest matcha drinks are the simplest,” Beal said.

By Alice Callahan © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.